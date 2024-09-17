Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 20,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $47,000.00.

Expensify Trading Up 1.3 %

EXFY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 482,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $197.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Expensify had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXFY shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expensify by 74.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

