Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 1,704,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 138.41% and a negative net margin of 214.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

