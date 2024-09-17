AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,396,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 4,121,117 shares.The stock last traded at $121.92 and had previously closed at $116.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

AppLovin Trading Up 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,557,000 after buying an additional 382,767 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AppLovin by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $290,655,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth $195,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

