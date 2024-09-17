Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.61

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 5459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Get Aramark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARMK

Aramark Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Aramark by 32.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 44,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.