Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,370,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 71,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

NYSE:ALTM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 10,295,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,239,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

