Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.