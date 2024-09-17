Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,276,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 866,816 shares of company stock valued at $122,071,500. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.