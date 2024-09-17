Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $359.16 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,989 shares of company stock valued at $37,891,416. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Investment Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

