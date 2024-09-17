Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $58.04 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $58.04 million and $7.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000798 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001338 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,507,332 coins and its circulating supply is 183,506,910 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

