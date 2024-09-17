Ark (ARK) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $56.62 million and $7.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001343 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,492,134 coins and its circulating supply is 183,491,690 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.