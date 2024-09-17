Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Up 9.5%

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 1,100,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,506,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

