ARPA Price Reaches $0.0402 (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ARPA token can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $61.05 million and $14.22 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04088974 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $6,166,116.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

