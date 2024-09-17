Arvest Trust Co. N A Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

