ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $23.21 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $23.21 million and $666,110.04 worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03492862 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,277,274.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

