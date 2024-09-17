Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 21.1% in August

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 796,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

