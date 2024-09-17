Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $7.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.54. 292,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,025. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.50.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

