ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in August

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 1,804,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,616.8 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $31.29.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
