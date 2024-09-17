ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in August

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 1,804,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,616.8 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.