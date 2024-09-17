Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725. The company has a market cap of $720.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 246.48%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

