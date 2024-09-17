AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAAF remained flat at C$19.75 on Tuesday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$22.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.03.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

