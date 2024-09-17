Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Up 16.8% in August

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 322,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $142.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATLX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlas Lithium

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.