Auckland International Airport Limited (AUKNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

