Audius 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.33 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Audius has a market cap of $155.76 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

