Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in August

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.05. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
