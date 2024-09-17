Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.71

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 75045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $728.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 112.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 180,692 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 51.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,673,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after buying an additional 904,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,099,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after buying an additional 695,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 73.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 176,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 74,797 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

