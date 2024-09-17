AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $63,839.31

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded up 241.8% against the dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for $509.20 or 0.00860589 BTC on exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $63,839.31 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

