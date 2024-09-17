Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $160,787,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $100,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

