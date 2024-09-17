Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,068 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO opened at $517.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.07. The company has a market capitalization of $468.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

