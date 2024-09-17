Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day moving average is $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.