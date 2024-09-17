Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.