Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,504 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.78% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 518,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 327,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SH opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

