Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $16.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after acquiring an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $232.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

