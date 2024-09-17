Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,066 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $9,074,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.