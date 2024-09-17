Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,710 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,886 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

