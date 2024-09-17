Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY opened at $924.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $897.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $835.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,900 shares of company stock worth $418,732,178. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

