Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

Shares of Azelis Group stock remained flat at C$18.36 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.11. Azelis Group has a 12-month low of C$18.36 and a 12-month high of C$25.00.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

