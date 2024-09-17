Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Up 13.9% in August

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. Baidu has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Baidu by 49.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after buying an additional 338,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after buying an additional 312,467 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $23,880,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.13.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

