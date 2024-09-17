Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Up 13.9% in August

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Baidu Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. Baidu has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Baidu by 49.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after buying an additional 338,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after buying an additional 312,467 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $23,880,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
