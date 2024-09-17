Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,074,000 after buying an additional 680,621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after buying an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

