Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,391,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,796,383. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $305.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

