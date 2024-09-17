Bank of America Upgrades Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of Hold.

RHHBY opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Roche by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

