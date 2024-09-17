Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 880,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.2 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKRIF opened at C$11.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.66. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.63.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

