Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of BOTJ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

