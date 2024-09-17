Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,833,200 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 14,012,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,113,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,297,762. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,572 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after buying an additional 666,214 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.