Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 544,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 327.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

