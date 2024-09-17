BayCom Corp (BCML) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. BayCom has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of BayCom in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

