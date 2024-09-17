BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 43,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of BayCom in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $260.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.77. BayCom has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 17.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BayCom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

