BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.58. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCB Bancorp

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.