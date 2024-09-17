Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,202.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,202 ($42.30) and last traded at GBX 3,142 ($41.51), with a volume of 1654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,134 ($41.40).
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($39.80) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($48.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($44.49) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
