Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,202.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,202 ($42.30) and last traded at GBX 3,142 ($41.51), with a volume of 1654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,134 ($41.40).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($39.80) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($48.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($44.49) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,890.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,732.78. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,741.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

