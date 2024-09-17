Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in August

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 403,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BIOX stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $540.05 million, a PE ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.05.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOX
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bioceres Crop Solutions
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- PENN Entertainment Eyes ESPN BET to Score Big in 2024 NFL Season
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.