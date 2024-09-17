Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in August

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 403,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $540.05 million, a PE ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,961,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 334,195 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOX

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.