Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 2.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 11.22% of Biogen worth $3,787,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 924.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 235.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $199.58 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $269.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.95 and a 200 day moving average of $215.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.52.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

