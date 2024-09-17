BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,563,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. 2,933,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,614. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

